Sunny Leone's Snazzy Look in an All Black Avatar is a Mid-Week Treat for Your Eyes! (View Pics)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2020 does not seem to be getting any better. If getting over coronavirus was any less tougher, the recent cyclone alert for western parts of India has now come as another big worry. We have already seen actors such as Akshay Kumar share posts on being safe and sound amid this cyclone alert that is expected to hit Mumbai. Actress Sunny Leone may not be in the city currently but she's certainly looking out for her people and hence decided to cheer up her fans a bit amid this crisis time with her latest post. The actress shared a few pictures of herself in a rather snazzy avatar as she asked people to stay home and stay safe. Sunny Leone Feeding A Giraffe From Her Hands Wins Our Hearts In These Trying Times (Watch Video).

Sunny is seen sporting a leather look in these pictures as she wore a black corset along with shorts and a furry jacket over it. The thigh-high boots further add a sexy quotient to her look. If this was any less, the actress further spiced up her look with dark shades. We love how amazingly confident a pose Sunny strikes in these pictures. Sharing the same, Sunny captioned the pictures with hashtags, '#StayHome #StayBeautiful #StaySafe."Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #StayHome #StayBeautiful #StaySafe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 2, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Sunny flew to Los Angeles amid coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai and is currently quarantined with her family in US. The actress has been sharing pictures of how she's social distancing in US and also gave us a glimpse of her recent trips to the farm and wildlife care centre.