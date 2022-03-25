Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna might be missing from the small screen scenario but trust her to be socially very active. Surbhi's quite a pro with managing her social media accounts and loves to keep her fans updated with all the latest happenings in her life. From sharing pictures of her fashion outings to shooting trending reels and some amazing selfies, of course, Chandna is busy keeping her social media account updated and relevant. Speaking about her social media, she recently grabbed our eyeballs with her all-silver look for the night. When Surbhi Chandna Had That Easy, Breezy and Crazy Mode On In Her Bright Red Dress.

Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new silver metallic outfit. It was a smart midi dress that had a plunging neckline and a front slit that added an extra oomph element to it. Surbhi didn't rely on heavy accessories to glam up her look and instead picked statement earrings to go with. With glossy lips, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes, subtle eye makeup and hair tied in a sleek bun completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi's earner massive recognition after starring in the Star Plus show, Ishqbaaz. After the show went off the air, she was next seen in Sanjeevani and later in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin. While Tejasswi Prakash has stepped into her shoes as the new 'Naagin', Surbhi is yet to announce her new project and hopefully, the announcement will come in very soon.

