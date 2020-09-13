As they say, like mother, like son. We won't be surprised if Taimur Ali Khan has borrowed all his stylish genes from mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. The little Nawab of Pataudi was always a stylish baby courtesy his royal parents of course and his same obsession will continue till the time he decides to either pursue his acting dreams or maybe some other profession of his choice. From his Ralph Lauren shirts in the past to his cutesy masks in present, little Tim's wardrobe has always been a hot topic of discussion. But First Taimur! Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Time Out for her Little Boy Amid her Shoot (View Pics).

Kareena and her little son were clicked while stepping out of their Mercedes today afternoon and boy, was he looking the sweetest! While Bebo picked her matching pajama sets with her pumps, little Tim was dressed in a smart checkered Ralph Lauren shirt tucked in his blue jeans. His look was further paired with a cute Superman print mask and his adorable pictures with mommy dearest certainly warmed our hearts. Kareena Kapoor Khan Happily Flaunts the Handmade Pasta Necklace Made By Taimur (View Pic).

Check Out His New Pictures

Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

While Kareena insists they don't splurge an exorbitant amount on Tim's wardrobe, we bet she spoils him with all her pampering nonetheless. The Jab We Met actress is now gearing up to welcome her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan and the couple is expected to welcome their new addition early next year. And no points for guessing what a stylish baby the child would turn out to be!

