Kareena Kapoor Khan Happily Flaunts the Handmade Pasta Necklace Made By Taimur (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, all are maintaining social distancing and staying at home. And during this quarantine phase, be it the commoners or celebs, all are trying to indulge in some productive activities. Just like the celebs are trying to keep themselves involved in some or the other activities, there are some star kids as well who are getting involved in productive activities, and one among them is Taimur Ali Khan. Coronavirus Outbreak: Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined Instagram a month ago, has been giving us all glimpses of her off screen life. Be it pics from her photoshoot or throwback pictures or of her family, netizens are bowled over with the pics that she keeps posting on Instagram. And she definitely knows how to grab the attention with a perfect caption. During this quarantine phase, baby boy Taimur is also exploring his skills. This time Taimur has made a pasta necklace and mommy Kareena has happily flaunted about it on Instagram. The latest pic of Bebo on Insta shows her wearing a necklace, made by penne pasta, and this is made by her baby boy. “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan”, wrote Kareena while sharing the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Sketch of 'Post Quarantine Life' Made by Her Little 'Picasso' Taimur! (View Pic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares #QuaranTimDiaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 4, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

It was just a few days ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a beautiful painting made by her son. Kareena was undoubtedly proud and happy to share the art made by Taimur, #InhousePicasso in her words. So what are your thoughts on the handmade pasta necklace made by Taimur?