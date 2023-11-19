Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday on November 19. Tara has been making headlines since childhood and when she bagged an audition to play the role of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie's Aladdin. She eventually entered Bollywood with a Karan Johar production and we are glad for it. Besides honing her acting skills, Tara is also working on amping up her appearances, one outing at a time. From ethereal ethnic attires to modish dresses, her wardrobe is filled with the best of everything. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Tara Sutaria, Who Wore This Sharara Set Better?

With the help of her ace stylist, Meagan Concessio, Tara has managed to deliver some jaw-dropping looks on multiple occasions. From her very sensuous look at a Diwali party to her numerous media interactions, Tara's wardrobe is filled with these beautiful styles and silhouettes that you can think of. With her tall and lean frame, she manages to make the most of her outings, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. She truly looks divine in her ethnic apparel but is also a sight of sore eyes when she decides to wear her LBDs. To elaborate more on her style file, let's quickly check out a few of her best fashion looks from recent times. Tara Sutaria's Summer Fashion is All About Neon Colours and Cool Co-ord Set!

In Artine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In The Little Black Bow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In Punit Balana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In Ekaya Banaras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In Revolve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

In Arabellaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

Happy Birthday, Tara Sutaria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).