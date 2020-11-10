Taron Egerton is quite a well-known face from Hollywood. A Golden Globe awardee, the actor won hearts by playing Gary Eggsy Unwin in the comedy action flick Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). He also won hearts by portraying the role of Sir Elton John in Rocketman. Over the years, a lot has been written about his acting prowess, but hardly anyone has penned anything on his style statements. And so, as the actor turns a year older on November 10, 2020, we thought of talking about his tailored fashionable moments from his Instagram account. Rocketman Movie Review: Taron Egerton with Elton John's Flashy Pizzazz Makes This Biopic Ultra Extravagant!
Fashion plays a very crucial in an actor's life and not once but there have been many instances when he flaunted his crisp couture and made us go wow. Here we would specifically talk about his suits which are so well designed and impressive that you'll be jealous after seeing his closet. So, without further ado, check out the pics below. Taron Egerton to Be the Next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman, Claims Popular Comic Writer.
First Things First, A Black Suit With A Tie Does No Harm!
Look Chic and Dashing By Adding A Bow-Tie To Your Tailored Piece!
Add An Impact By Going The Double-Breasted Way!
A Subtle Colour Palette In Case You Don't Like Loud Colours!
Thanks @brunellocucinelli It feels like wearing a beautifully tailored cloud. @instamaxmonty
A Tuxedo Blazer In Shade Brown Is Also A Cool Option!
I am hugely proud to have received the @attitudemag Screen Award last night. I love this magazine and the award means a great deal to me. Thanks @cliffjoannou and everyone at Attitude and thank you to my friend @tanfrance for being the loveliest man and presenting me with my award. Also thank you to @brunellocucinelli for this tux which I plan to be buried in. 📸 @davebenett
A Patterened Suit In Check Is Quite A Classic Taste!
I was honoured to get an email inviting me to be a member of @theacademy in 2018. I’m really pleased that in 2019 I was able to figure out how to click the link in that email and actually become a member. I had a great time at last night’s new member’s event. Thanks @armani for dressing me and thanks @taikawaititi for being my date.
Bored of Your Black Suit... Add A Spark By Pairing It With A Printed Shirt!
That's it, guys! It was really difficult for us to filter only seven tailored suit moments from Taron's dapper-looking Instagram account, but we tried our best. The actor celebrates his 30th birthday today and all we wait is for some luxurious pictures from his party. Stay tuned!
