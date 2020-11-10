Taron Egerton is quite a well-known face from Hollywood. A Golden Globe awardee, the actor won hearts by playing Gary Eggsy Unwin in the comedy action flick Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). He also won hearts by portraying the role of Sir Elton John in Rocketman. Over the years, a lot has been written about his acting prowess, but hardly anyone has penned anything on his style statements. And so, as the actor turns a year older on November 10, 2020, we thought of talking about his tailored fashionable moments from his Instagram account. Rocketman Movie Review: Taron Egerton with Elton John's Flashy Pizzazz Makes This Biopic Ultra Extravagant!

Fashion plays a very crucial in an actor's life and not once but there have been many instances when he flaunted his crisp couture and made us go wow. Here we would specifically talk about his suits which are so well designed and impressive that you'll be jealous after seeing his closet. So, without further ado, check out the pics below. Taron Egerton to Be the Next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman, Claims Popular Comic Writer.

First Things First, A Black Suit With A Tie Does No Harm!

View this post on Instagram At the @bafta nominees party. We ❤️ @armani A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton) on Feb 2, 2020 at 4:38pm PST

Look Chic and Dashing By Adding A Bow-Tie To Your Tailored Piece!

Add An Impact By Going The Double-Breasted Way!

A Subtle Colour Palette In Case You Don't Like Loud Colours!

A Tuxedo Blazer In Shade Brown Is Also A Cool Option!

A Patterened Suit In Check Is Quite A Classic Taste!

Bored of Your Black Suit... Add A Spark By Pairing It With A Printed Shirt!

That's it, guys! It was really difficult for us to filter only seven tailored suit moments from Taron's dapper-looking Instagram account, but we tried our best. The actor celebrates his 30th birthday today and all we wait is for some luxurious pictures from his party. Stay tuned!

