Carry-On Movie Review: Jaume Collet-Serra's (Jungle Cruise, Black Adam) new action-thriller Carry-On lands on Netflix under the looming shadow of comparisons to the Bruce Willis classic Die Hard. Both films feature an ordinary guy saving the day by taking down bad guys in a public setting during Christmas. But it’s not just Die Hard that comes to mind - Carry-On also evokes memories of Joel Schumacher’s 2002 thriller Phone Booth and Michael Mann’s 2004 hit Collateral. Like those films, Carry-On centres on an antagonist controlling the protagonist through a combination of coercion and mind games, and one of them even involves doing so through a phone call. Taron Egerton Joins Charlize Theron in Action Movie 'Apex'.

While Carry-On may not boast the most original premise, what works in its favour is the delicious cheesiness of the plot, which channels a very welcome '90s vibe—though it stops short of fully embracing it. This nostalgia is heightened by the climactic action scene, set aboard a flight, which again doesn't go overboard for the sake of racing up the action even if the sequence lacks logic. Another highlight is the performances: Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman shine, with the latter establishing his menacing presence first through his voice, before making a physical appearance when the stakes rise.

Ethan Kopek (Egerton) is a TSA agent at Los Angeles International Airport, where his girlfriend Nora (Sofia Carson) also works. On Christmas Eve, the couple discovers they’re expecting a baby. However, Ethan isn’t thrilled, feeling stuck in a career going nowhere. Nora pushes him to reconsider becoming a cop—a dream he abandoned after facing rejection. As you’d expect, this subplot sets the stage for what’s to come.

Watch the Trailer for 'Carry On':

While on duty screening cabin bags, Ethan finds an earbud among a passenger’s belongings. Soon, he begins receiving ominous messages on his phone instructing him to wear it. Once he does, he’s thrust into a high-stakes game as a mysterious man known only as the "Traveller" (Bateman) takes control, threatening Nora’s life unless Ethan follows his every instruction.

A Still From Carry-On

Admittedly, Carry-On doesn’t deliver mind-blowing plot twists, save for one little shocker. The story stretches believability, with an improbable premise involving an organisation taking control of airport security and relying on a lone TSA agent to let a dangerous item onboard. The villain even manages to sneak a firearm past security. The Traveller’s motivations remain frustratingly vague; he’s simply a hired hand carrying out someone else’s orders, which he dismisses as irrelevant.

Despite its flaws, the film is an enjoyable, mindless thriller that’s worth a watch—perhaps even a rewatch. Much of its charm lies in the interactions between Ethan and the Traveller. Their dynamic evolves from one of helpless submission to a battle of wits, with Ethan trying to outsmart his captor. While there’s little logic to the Traveller engaging so much with Ethan, Bateman’s performance makes it all worthwhile. Whether physically present or just a disembodied voice, Bateman commands every scene. His interactions with Ethan even brings some chuckles, like when a worried Ethan is forced to have lunch with Nori and makes a bust out of it, Traveller tells him that he is going to sleep on the launch. He is both a blackmailer and also a therapist that Ethan doesn't really want to consult. ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Review: Anubhav Sinha’s Netflix Series Uses Its Brilliant Cast To Give a Gripping Reality Check.

A Still From Carry-On

Egerton, as the everyday hero who is dragged into the mess because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, also gives a solid portrayal, especially in the first half of the film, where the mind games take centre stage.

The pacing is taut in these early sections, ramping up tension during scenes like the confiscation of the Traveller’s mysterious package or Ethan’s desperate attempt to escape, only to realise it puts Nora in immediate danger. A parallel subplot follows Detective Elena Cole (Danielle Deadwyler), who senses something amiss at LAX and teams up with Homeland agent (Logan Marshall-Green) to investigate.

A Still From Carry-On

As these two narratives converge, the stakes rise, and the action ramps up, giving Egerton plenty of opportunities to showcase his agility in chase and fight sequences. The action remains contained, keeping characters on edge, such as when the Traveller’s accomplice (Theo Rossi) stalks Nora with lethal intent. A standout moment is a fight scene inside a speeding car on the highway - a sequence ambitious in concept but slightly underwhelming in execution. Despite moments of implausibility, Carry-On embraces its imperfections and delivers a fun, engaging thriller that doesn’t take itself too seriously or go the other way and loads itself with too much cheese.

'Carry-On' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Carry-On isn’t here to revolutionise the action-thriller genre, nor does it try to. It leans into its straightforward premise with just enough tension, a touch of '90s nostalgia, and two compelling leads who keep the momentum going even when the logic wavers. Certainly ludicrous but undeniably fun, if you’re in the mood for a holiday thriller that doesn’t demand too much, Carry-On fits the bill nicely. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

