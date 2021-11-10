Taron Egerton is a great up and coming English actor. Starring in only a handful of films yet, Egerton is extremely talented and diverse with his acting skills. He has a great singing voice which is visible in so many of his films, especially Rocketman, where he put his own spin on classic songs by Elton John. Egerton is great at action, comedy, and drama that it just makes him an all-rounder and so fun to watch him on screen. Taron Egerton Birthday Special: 7 Tailored Suit Moments From the Rocketman Star's Instagram Account That Every Guy Should Take a Note Of!

With him even being a great leading man, it just adds so much flair to Egerton’s films. So to celebrate Taron Egerton’s 32nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to IMDb.

Sing (7.1)

Sing is a wonderful world that’s filled with anthropomorphic animals. Focusing on a theatre owner struggling to make ends meet, he decides to hold a singing competition. Egerton plays the role of Johnny who is a teenage gorilla. He wants to sing but his father would rather have him follow his criminal footsteps. It’s a heartfelt arc that has a great pay off.

Testament of Youth (7.3)

Based on a true story, Testament of Youth follows a young woman who abandons her studies to become a war nurse. It stars Alicia Vikander and Kit Harrington and takes place during World War One. This was Taron Egerton’s feature film debut and saw him play the role of Edward Brittain beautifully.

Rocketman (7.3)

Rocketman tells the true story of Elton John in his prime that doesn’t feel like a series of greatest hits but more like an actual tale of an icon. Taron Egerton played Elton John with such grace in what is his best performance yet. He even sings the songs in the film and just flexes his talents to no bounds.

Eddie the Eagle (7.4)

Eddie the Eagle tells the real life story of Michael Edwards. Michael Edwards is a British skier and the film tells the story of how he became the first skier to represent Great Britain in the Olympics. Egerton plays the role of Edwards while he is joined by Hugh Jackman.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (7.7)

Want to watch a kinetic action film that’s as bloody and over the top as they come? Then Kingsman: The Secret Service is for you. Based on the comic of the same, the film is a spoof of spy films and a damn good one at that. Egerton plays the role of Eggsy, a new recruit into the Kingsman service. Over here he proves that he could carry a film alongside heavily established actors. Taron Egerton on His Golden Globe Nomination: ‘Telling Elton John’s Musical Journey Has Been Pure Joy and an Honour’.

Taron Egerton’s career has just begun and we can’t wait to see where he goes with it. Whatever he does, it is surely going to be exciting. With this we finish off the list and wish Taron Egerton a very happy birthday.

