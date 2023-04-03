Tetris released on Apple Tv+ on March 31. Helmed Jon S Baird harnesses the graphic style and classic old music from the 80s computer game will not only amuse the audience but it will also take you back to old days in a glance. Based on a true story, the one hour and fifty eight minutes film is captivating. Be its those colourful block in the compute called Tetris or the complication it follows, the storyline will keep the audience hooked till the end. Licensing an video game, at first glance, might not look like a subject for political thriller, but Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremov's characters perfectly portrayed the desire and want to make the game popular. Tetris Invented in Moscow in 1984, the new Apple TV+ movie charts how the game made its way out of the Soviet Union to become a global hit. Not just the trailer, even the movie will make you fall in love with the game once again just like Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers, played by Taron Egerton, who travels to the Soviet Union to join Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov, played by Nikita Efremov, to take the game to a world market. Tetris has garnered good response from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in streaming giant, Tetris has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Jason Bateman in Talks To Join Taron Egerton for Netflix and Amblin’s Action Thriller ‘Carry On’.

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, Tetris stars Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Ben Millers, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Toby Jones, Matthew Marsh, Togo Igawa in key roles.

