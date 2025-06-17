The Indian version of the popular American reality show The Traitors kicked off with a bang on June 12, 2025, and is already creating waves across the internet. Just a few days after its premiere, drama has already unfolded as contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, got involved in a heated incident. The matter began when Uorfi asked Apoorva why she was crying, prompting the popular content creator to snap back at her. The disagreement and fallout later continued onto social media. Apoorva Mukhija even shared a YouTube video breaking down her tiff with Uorfi Javed. Amid all this, Uorfi Javed's sister, Asfi Javed, posted a long note on Instagram, calling out Apoorva Mukhija’s fans and supporters for constantly attacking Uorfi. ‘The Traitors’: Raj Kundra Becomes First Contestant to Be Eliminated From Karan Johar’s Show, Says ‘I Cannot Lie to Save My Life’.

Was Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Muhija’s Heated Clash on ’The Traitor’s Planned?

After Apoorva Mukhija dropped a video on her YouTube channel titled 'Traumatised by Traitors' explaining her side of the story, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and dropped a screenshot of a conversation with Apoorva and wrote, "Everything is planned, guys. We have literally spoken after the incident. This was all planned, her storytime, the fact that she is exaggerating this so much and making me look bad, is what I hate. 1 day before when Jannat was crying for her parents told me, "I don't understand how can you cry for your parents at this age, main you bahot phish hu parents see door reh ke.

Watch Apoorva Mukhija’s Latest Storytime Video Below:

Also, when I went to console her, in front of the cast and crew, she goes like 'behenc***d jaa na yaha se.' I felt extremely disrespected. So, out of anger, I said what I said!"

Uorfi Javed’s Sister Asfi Javed Calls Out Apoorva Mukhija

Taking to her Instagram handle on June 17, Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed shared a post calling out Apoorva Mukhija for "miking" her fight with her sister for fame. In her note, she wrote, "Today is a day Uorfi has gone through huge trolling, hate and abuses on he internet, this is nothing new for her, but today it has hit her differently. If anyone truly knows Urofi, it's us, her family. We've seen her survive storms most can't even imagine. She has lived on the streets, worked tirelessly to earn her living and support her family. Anyone who has actually worked with her will vouch for her heart. It's deeply disheartening to see how easily narrative can be twisted.

Defending Uorfi for taking a stand for herself, Asfi wrote, "Uorfi stood for herself against disrespect, what she said was a reaction to an action, yes the words weren't right but deliberately breaking someone's morale and bullying on clout or convenience isn't cool. Anyways, its one day but hoping for a better tomorrow for all." In her caption, Ashfi wrote, "reality shows ke situations ko kitna milk karna hain for fame and PR and to what extend can be a choice one can make. We are so not supporting online bullying and harassment." ‘The Traitors’: Anshula Kapoor Accuses Aunt Maheep Kapoor of Being a ‘Traitor’ As Family Bonds Get Tested – See Who Was Eliminated in Week 1 of Karan Johar’s Show.

Asfi Javed Lashes Out at Apoorva Mukhija – Check Instagram Post

Apoorva Mukhija is yet to react to Uorfi Javed and Asfi Javed's statements. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, Nikita Luther, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundrra and Sahil Salathia have been eliminated from The Traitors.

