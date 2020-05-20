Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Solah Shringar Beauty and Fashion Hacks: Here Are Ways You Can Look Your Traditional Best at Home Using Simple Tricks (Watch Video)

Vat Savitri 2020 Solah Shringar (Photo Credits: File Image and Pixabay)

On the occasion of Jyestha Amavasya, on May 22, 2020, Vat Savitri will be celebrated which means, married women will worship the Vat tree, aka Bargad ka ped or the banyan tree. Women wish for their husband's long life and happiness. While in view of the coronavirus pandemic, appeals have been made that people do not come out of their houses, therefore people will have to celebrate at home itself wearing masks. That also means that women may not get the beauty products, jewellery and other adornments that are a part of the solah shringar ritual, wherein women dress up from head to toe, in their traditional best. But fret not, we have your back with some fashion and beauty tips that can come in handy.

On this day married women observe a fast and also get ready wearing a minimum of sixteen beauty adornments, that usually includes jewellery, sindoor, Mehendi and makeup products. But this year you might want to add a mask too. Women listen to the traditional Katha on this day and offer a variety of things to the Vat tree. They also circle the tree and tie strings around the tree for good luck. However, we will tell you how exactly can you get ready this year keeping in mind that we are amid a pandemic.

Make Mehndi From Scratch

If you are not able to call a mehndi wali or are unable to ger ready Mehendi cones, make Mehendi at home using leaves or powder you may have at home. You can use glitter or even tattoo mehndi this year. This video might help

Use Alta

If you are not able to make or buy Mehendi, you can use alta which is a red liquid that is almost equal to wearing Mehendi.

DIY Your Saree

If you are not able to buy a new saree and the new saree you have at home is quite simple, use stones and studs to make it look glam. Watch the video to get an idea

Make Your Own Jewellery

Unable to buy jewellery? Use some rhinestones, cut stones and other adornments to make simple ones at home. You can also recycle your old ones that will look as good as new. Take inspiration from here:

Please do not step out of your house on this day. Opt for celebrating at home and that will be the best way you can keep your family and yourself safe. Do not forget to add a mast to the solah shringar.