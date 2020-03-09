Weekend Wows and Woes: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty Slay, Madhuri Dixit Disappoints!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Style, a silent way to speak is a subtle art largely mastered by the lovely ladies of tinsel town. With their signature styles perfectly in sync with the latest trends, these ladies and their stylists show us the subtle ways of doing it. In their bid to experiment and bring out their A-game, some dazzle while others fail to. The weekend shenanigans of the divas Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty lent us some sartorial wardrobe inspirations. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit's animal print dress was too loud to be her style

Malaika Arora

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika donned a Dany Atrache embroidered sequin gown with statement earrings, a top bun and subtle glam. Malaika Arora Is on an Ultra Glamorous Mode in a Sheer Black Gown With Some Sexy Shapewear!

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma took to a floral and neon Prabal Gurung creation, dainty jewellery, a braid and dramatic glam. Ravishing in Red! Karisma Kapoor Rules our Heart with Her Newest Fashion Appearance

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi took to a distinct crisp pantsuit vibe in black with shiny boots, sleek hair, a choker and subtle glam.

Diana Penty

The Holi revelries hosted by Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra saw Diana pull off a Vedika M saree with matching crossbody bag. Delicate jewelry, a bindi and subtle makeup with wavy hair completed her vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Mentalhood premiere saw Kareena stun in a white Zimmerman dress with strappy sandals, open hair and minimal glam. Kareena Kapoor Khan Graces The Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's March 2020 Issue Only To Look Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Madhuri Dixit

A Massimo Dutti animal print dress was teamed with strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle glam. A style that's a tad loud for the diva, this vibe failed to woo.

