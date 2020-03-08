Kareena Kapoor Khan Graces The Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's March 2020 Issue Only To Look Drop Dead Gorgeous (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut is the talk of the town. The actress who never fails to create a mark with her dazzling appearances, and this account is sure to give insight into her life more. However, right after that she is already stealing all the attention with her gorgeous appearance on Harper's Bazaar India's 11th Anniversary Issue. Bebo graced the cover of the magazine's March 2020 issue and she looks stunning to say the least! Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Instagram Official, Teases Fans With a Smouldering Hot Pic!.
The actress has donned a slightly fresh look with hr sleek hair side parted, falling graciously on her forehead. It has been styled by none other than Yianni Tsapatori. For this shoot, she flaunts various outfits designed by Tod's. She also wore the beautiful jewellery by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the brand that she has been endorsing for a while now. Her make up is all glossy and glam done by celebrity make up artist Pompy Hans. What a delight to work on a beautiful face like Bebo's! Check out the pictures from this shoot below.
Magazine Cover
What makes an icon? For Kareena Kapoor Khan, it's irreverence, authenticity, and unshakeable confidence. As she celebrates 20 years in cinema, she talks to Bazaar about films, fashion, and family.
Bebo Stuns In Black
"I don't own a single piece of couture; it doesn't interest me. I dress for my body type, and as long as I feel hot and look amazing, I'm happy. Like, you won't see me in cycling shorts and a blazer just because it's a trend. I think I look hot in the morning in my pajamas with no makeup. Most people don't understand that fashion needs to be relatable. I think for me, this relatability is also what's led to my longevity in films."
That Hairstyle Totally Suits Her
"Despite being married, despite being a mother, I've been able to crack being a part of the movie business. I think experience helps you make better decisions. I'm also a lot calmer now. Earlier I was more competitive, more hyper, doing five films at a time. I've started enjoying acting a lot more than I did earlier, and that's why I think I'm a better actor now. I'm enjoying that process of getting into a role, and just doing one film at a time," she says. "The entire game of cinema has changed; the arc of cinema has changed. Women have to be a lot more fearless, and most of us are trying to do that. It's a new age, it's a new time. I love it."
Well, who can really beat the Tashan actress fashion game? In the chat with the same publication, she spoke about fashion, "I don’t own a single piece of couture; it doesn’t interest me. I dress for my body type, and as long as I feel hot and look amazing, I’m happy. Like, you won’t see me in cycling shorts and a blazer just because it’s a trend. I think I look hot in the morning in my pajamas with no makeup. Most people don’t understand that fashion needs to be relatable. I think for me, this relatability is also what’s led to my longevity in films.” Coming back to these pictures, we can't wait to pick up the issue hit to the stalls!