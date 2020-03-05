Malaika Arora Is on an Ultra Glamorous Mode in a Sheer Black Gown With Some Sexy Shapewear!

Malaika Arora for India's Next Top Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay, Malaika Arora! Does glamour ever take a day off for you? Well, no we guess! Malaika just gave the confusing Mumbai weather update of unmissable hotness by stepping out! While her way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style sees her giving us ample reasons to marvel at her toned frame, she doesn’t just stop there! She goes on to regularly up the glamour quotient with her sartorial style offerings. As one of the hottest mommies on the block who defies age with her spunk, Malaika strides with an unmissable whiff of confidence, flaunting her enviable frame. Right from chic monochrome to glittery ensembles, Malaika has mastered the subtle art of infusing glamour even in the most basic vibe. Malaika Arora embraced her sexuality wearing a bewitching black sheer ensemble. With some sexy shapewear underneath, Malaika oozed a leaving-us-dazed kind of sensuality.

As a supermodel of the 90s, Malaika Arora is often seen indulging in those girly spa sessions, brunch or late-night dinner parties with her girl gang of Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora Ladak, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfailing, she also regaled us with those snazzy pictures from regular rejuvenation sojourns, making us go green in envy with her vacation pictures. The summer staple sheer clothing trend that allows full visibility at all times also allows you to flaunt that bralette -the easiest way to dress up a low-key ensemble. Malaika Arora Takes the Neon Trend to Another Level With Her Stunning Look in This Asymmetrical Gown.

Malaika Arora - Bewitching in Black

It was a Sandra Mansour sheer embroidered black ensemble with shapewear from Raven and Rose. Statement earrings from Viange Vintage, a textured high ponytail, strappy stilettos, intense eyes and pink lips completed her vibe. Malaika Arora in a Sequined Powersuit Is All About Being Edgy and Extra.

Malaika Arora for India's Next Top Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.