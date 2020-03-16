Weekend Wows and Woes: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria Dazzle; Shraddha Kapoor Underwhelms!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

Our roving eye for all things fabulous and fashionable has us covering all the bases. With their fashion stylists helming their vibe, these tinsel town beauties give us a peek into all that's in vogue and cooler ways to adapt it. The weekend shenanigans of tinselville saw them step out for the Zee Cine Awards 2020. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Kapoor and Tara Sutaria took to some resplendent red-carpet creations. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's off-duty summery vibe left us a tad underwhelmed.

Sara Ali Khan

Styled by Ami Patel, Sara flaunted her candy crush in a Georges Chakra strapless pink gown featuring feathers, bows and a thigh-high slit. Rings, strappy stilettos, dewy glam with blush pink undertone and a back-combed pulled back hairdo completed her look. Sara Ali Khan's Style File for Love Aaj Kal Promotions was Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice.

Ananya Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was a studded Monique Lhuillier one-shoulder gown featuring a side slit. Strappy metallic heels by Jimmy Choo, delicate baubles by Tanishq, nude makeup featuring sparkly eyelids and a neat hairdo completed her look. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look!

Tara Sutaria

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara took to a Marmar Halim black strapless gown featuring a sleek side slit. Sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps, earrings by Renu Oberoi, rings by Diamantina, winged eyes, nude glossy lips, and a slick hairdo completed her look. Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: This New Student of Bollywood Loves to Grab Your Eyeballs with her Stunning Style Statements.

Shraddha Kapoor

Her off-duty vibe featuring a colourful summer dress and Kolhapuri sandals by Aprajita Toor with wavy hair and barely-there makeup was a tad tepid considering her usually fabulously dressed up vibe. Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

