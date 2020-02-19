What the Fashion! Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor Will Astound You With Their Pricey Fashionable Finds!

What The Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The intriguing lifestyle of the rich and the famous is synonymous with a larger than life closet. Their glorious and extensive resume demands an impeccable wardrobe. With their go-to fashion stylists curating their looks, the new rule of fashion is to blend luxurious classic international labels and home-grown ones. It strikes a chord with us and how! The weekly celebrity-endorsed pricey fashion finds are always a hoot! The fashionable finds of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor had us hooked, booked and cooked.

It's often said that the best things in life are expensive and proving this point to the T, here is a closer look at the pricey celebrity closets from this week’s snazzy style file.

Malaika Arora

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, It was a Toni Maticevski occurring gown by the designer teamed with earrings by Ayana, strappy stilettos, a top bun and nude makeup. The thigh-high grazing slit snakeskin inspired gown worth AUD $6,750 (approximately Rs 3.22,905) from the Resort 2020 collection was a perfect mix of bold printed mixed with intricate and fluid detailing.

What The Fashion - Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Katrina donned a white satin crepe pleated Alex Perry drape gown with delicate earrings, sandals by Aldo, sleek hair and subtle glam. The gown was worth $2,700 (approximately Rs 1,93,153)

What The Fashion - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma suited up in a moon printed set by Never Fully Dressed with statement earrings, pink lips and pulled back hair. The set featuring jacket worth £79 (approximately Rs 6,096) and pants worth £69 (approximately Rs 5,326) was complemented with nude pumps.

What The Fashion - Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani

Styled by Mohit Rai, Disha teamed Oh Polly! separates featuring a maxi skirt with a seductive side slit and embellished trim teamed with a crop top. The ensemble featuring the top worth £25 (approximately Rs 1,929) and skirt £35 (approximately Rs 2,701) was complemented by textured waves, subtle makeup and statement earrings.

What The Fashion - Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa donned a shimmery orange Oh Polly! mini dress featuring a cut-out waist worth £45 (Rs 3,473). Strappy sandals, textured waves, and subtle glam completed her look.

What The Fashion - Shilpa Shetty (Photo credits: Instagram)

Their oh-so-lavish spends always have us marveling. Which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle for more such celebrity-endorsed wardrobe inspirations.