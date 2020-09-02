Kriti Sanon! The girl-next-door is a few films old but is intent on faring better with each film. Alongside, she has steadily but successfully developed an enviable fashion repertoire, gaining the tag of being a millennial style icon. An impressive and massive following of 36 million on Instagram speaks volumes of her apparent charm and spunk. With her trusted fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti is often seen tapping on new style avenues and evoking a wow. The perfect accompaniments to all of her styles are a tall, lithe frame, striking features, luscious locks and a rare versatility. Additionally, she never fails to notch up the ante with an equally stunning beauty game. A casual, laid back throwback vibe of Kriti’s saw her giving the printed shirt dress from the homegrown label, Bellicimo a spin. Needless to say, she looked chic and made a compelling case for quirky printed dresses.

Shirt dresses, versatile in solids or print, long or short, with A-line or asymmetrical silhouette flatter every frame and can be dressed up and dressed down as the mood demands. Here’s a closer look at Kriti’s style play. When Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Charmed Us With Their Elegant Festive Wear!

Kriti Sanon – Fun with Prints

A printed white short dress from Bellicimo was teamed with white kicks, pulled back half sleek hairdo, white kicks and large black shades. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Kriti Sanon in Bellicimo

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and narrates the life of a surrogate mother, scheduled for a release in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).