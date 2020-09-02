This millennial is a hoot, right from being an on-screen delight to keeping up the spunk off-screen with a witty caption game on Instagram and a fabulous fashion arsenal. A certified style cynosure who can flip styles in the blink of an eye in different styling sensibilities, Radhika Madan is often seen giving the homegrown labels a spin in addition to luxe international ones. A throwback vibe saw Radhika giving the faux leather in a pastel shade of blue a worthy spin. Styled by Prashant Mangasuli, Radhika made the button-down dress work to the hilt, adding sleekness with a pair of nude stilettos. Radhika who graduated from the small screen as Ishani on Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi to the silver screen as Champa Kumari aka Badki in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, followed it up the critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. This year saw her enter the big league with Angrezi Medium sharing screen space with the late Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal; the promotions of which saw her reign in a promotional game that featured an array of vibes upping it all with an equally fabulous beauty game.

Bold and neutral colours, classic and unconventional hues, ethnic and contemporary designs all find a place in Radhika's ever-evolving wardrobe. Here's a closer look at her throwback style. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

Radhika Madan - Faux Leather Chic

A button-down shirt dress in faux leather by the homegrown label, Fancy Pants worth Rs.2,950. The casual dress was teamed with nude pumps, wavy hair and subtle all-natural glam. Radhika Madan Is Channeling Her Inner Parisian Dreams Amid Lockdown in a Velvet Dress Worth Rs. 2900!

Radhika Madan in Fancy Pants (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Homi Adajania film, Angrezi Medium, a comedy-drama is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017) also featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Radhika Madan will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).