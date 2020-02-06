Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Semi Formal Look by Bav Tailor for Hacked Promotions

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's promotional spree for Hacked doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The TV beauty is working hard on her new Bollywood release and it includes strutting in style while she's busy dropping some style bombs on us. From monochrome outfits to layered dresses, Hina's fashion extravaganza is going on in full swing and we're still trying to lift our jaws up. If pairing red pants with an orange sweater is too much for your eyes, have a look at her recent outing that's subtle but so damn powerful at the same time. Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Feels People Should Stop Watching The Show So That The Makers Are Forced To Change The Format.

Hina's well-structured and layered outfit from the house of Bav Tailor is strictly for the ones who love fashion. It's made for someone with a refined taste. Though her faux snakeskin boots are kinda ruining her look, we are willing to ignore one wrong aspect. A grey three-piece suit paired with a dramatic bow at the neckline looks marvellous and we are glad she prefered a high-bun for it. A winner from our end, what's your take about it? Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut's Pink Pantsuit by Two Point Two Studio.

Do you approve of Hina Khan's outfit for the day or think it's too much. Is it going soft on your eyes or the drama is a little too much? Start voting for your desired option and we'll announce the verdict.