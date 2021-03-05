A delight to reckon with, courtesy an exceptional persona, a strong sense of self, wit and charm, Neha has emerged as a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion. Neha has developed an engaging fashion arsenal featuring anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure having carefully mastered the knack of looking nothing less than chic every time she steps out. Her refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town as she retains an individualistic style statement, but comes across as fuss-free. For an event in Hyderabad, Neha took to flaunting an ensemble featuring a pleated skirt by Benetton teamed up with a grey tank top. She layered the look with a jacket by Namrata Joshipura. Jewellery by Radhika Agrawal, metallic pumps, textured hair and subtle glam completed her look. Neha Dhupia, Beautiful and Strong as the Cover Girl of Candy Magazine This Month!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct stratas of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse. She is also seen as a Gang Leader in MTV Roadies.

