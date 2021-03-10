To state the obvious, Rasika Dugal has traversed a long way and into a myriad of platforms like films, theatre, short films, television and web series. On the personal front, Rasika gives off those calming, collected and cool vibes of having figured it all out, whether it's the array of unconventional roles that she essays effortlessly or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. A petite beauty, Rasika has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T with monochromes being her go-to on most occasions. The Mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college took to flaunting a bold and impactful jumpsuit that can easily transition from a party wear to work wear outfit. Fora photoshoot styled by Akshita Singh at Vista Rooms by Meetesh Taneja, Rasika wooed with her all white mood. An 'Audrey' blazer jumpsuit featuring an overlapping panel fastened with the belt and a functional concealed flap pocket was worth Rs.10,500. Jewellery featuring a chain and earrings was from The Slow Studio. Footwear from Cai Store, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rasika was seen in the comedy drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She was seen in Zee5's Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Ram Kapoor. She also reprised her role of Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2. She will be seen in the second season of Out Of Love.

