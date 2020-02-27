Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in H&M for Baaghi 3 Press Interviews

Shraddha Kapoor in H&M for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor is a certified style chameleon. If the promotions of her last release, Street Dancer 3D saw her pull off an experimental style coupe then the promotions of her upcoming release, Baaghi 3 see Shraddha take the tried and tested route of cute styles. She has teamed with Tanya Ghavri for her promotional shenanigans. As much as luxury brands are in her alley, she occasionally does greet the high street brands with a cheerful hello! A promotional round of interviews for Baaghi 3 saw Shraddha mix and match. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha's #OOTD featured a ribbed halter neck tank top teamed with a floral printed skirt from H&M.

Shraddha's glam squad featured makeup artist Ishani Vasisht and hairstylist Nikita Menon. Here is a closer look. Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor's Checkered Dress for Street Dancer 3D Trailer Launch.

Shraddha Kapoor in H&M

A ribbed halter neck tank top was tucked into a floral printed skirt featuring a slightly flared hemline. Pale toned strappy heels by Dune, textured waves, nude makeup completed her look. Shraddha Kapoor in a Black Puffer Jacket and Thigh-High Boots Is Giving Total Thanksgiving Feels!

Baaghi 3, the action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Baaghi 3, an official remake of 2012 Tamil film, Vettai features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor.