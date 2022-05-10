After marking a rather disappointing appearance at the Met Gala 2022, Sophie Turner returned to NYC to appear as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Game of Thrones actress is missing from the big and small screen scenario as she's expecting her second child with musician hubby, Joe Jonas. But while she continues to stay away from the acting scene, she's making quite some stunning appearances on the red carpet and other different events - the recent being a blue bodycon dress that accentuated her svelte figure further. Priyanka Chopra Is Back to Mumbai And Her Sophie Turner Inspired Look Has Our Attention.

Sophie revived the 90s trend and arrived wearing an electric blue popcorn dress from the house of Proenza Schouler. Turner's baby bump wasn't evident but visible enough for your eyes. She further accessorised her look by pairing her dress with silver hoop earrings and a pair of glittery pumps. With coral lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further. While the actress arrived to promote her new mini-series, The Staircase on Netflix, she also discussed her marriage with Joe Jonas and why she rejected Kendall Jenner's Met Gala after-party invitation. Oscars 2022: Joe Jonas and Pregnant Sophie Turner Set the Internet on Fire With Their Stunning Red Carpet Appearance (View Pics).

Sophie Turner for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sophie's electric blue dress does make us nostalgic, thanks to its popcorn fabric that was available and popular in the 90s. And while her outfit gets a 10/10 from us, what's your take on it? Were you impressed with her choice or was it a big disappointment for you? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Sophie Turner's Popcorn Dress By Proenza Schouler - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is outdated

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).