Corona or no corona, wedding scenarios in India will always be active, no matter what. Indian are obsessed with their rich wedding culture, hence the tag of the 'big fat Indian wedding'. While ladies love decking up in different outfits, bridesmaids, in particular, have a gala time in being the perfect 'banno ki saheli'. And for those girls and ladies who are gearing up to host their BFF's wedding, Tara Sutaria has some amazing styling lessons for y'all. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor in a Black Tulle Gown By Gauri & Nainika,

The Tadap actress recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new fashion outing. Going by her caption, we assume she was attending a winter wedding. Tara picked a stunning white, heavily embellished lehenga choli from the house of Falguni & Shane Peacock for this occasion. She further accessorised her outfit by picking a pair of statement earrings and styling her hair in a neat bun adorned with gajra. Shimmery eyelids, glossy lips, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Tara Sutaria in Falguni & Shane Peacock

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those who love will certainly dig Tara's new ethnic look and even those who don't will end up rooting hard for it. We are certainly busy raving about this stunning creation and also about how gorgeous Tara looked in it. But while this is our verdict, what are your thought about it? Do you think it was a big hit or was it a miss? Share your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

