Kiara Advani is the IT girl that's ruling Bollywood currently. With multiple projects already in her kitty, her career is going in full swing and seems like she has no new dates to offer whatsoever. Kiara is currently busy promoting her next release, another horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aryan and she's serving some major stunning looks throughout. Kiara's stylist, Lakshmi Lehr recently took to her Instagram account to share some pictures in Advani's new #ootd and it instantly had our attention. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Her Embellished Lehenga Set by Abhinav Mishra.

After Vidya Balan and Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani is the next celebrity to nail a JJ Valaya saree. The Shershaah actress picked a stunning black and white striped saree from the house of the designer and paired it with a tan coloured belt. She accessorised her ethereal look by ditching all the jewellery and picking a pair of statement earrings. With nude lips, blushed cheeks, slightly smoky eyes, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anamika Khanna for 'The Fame Game' Promotions.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Kiara's simple but ravishing look for the day gets a thumbs up from us, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally impressed or is it too subtle for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply select the desired option from the box below.

