Stranger Things fans are gearing up to witness its fourth season that hits Netflix on May 27, 2022. With barely a few days to go, the star cast of this much-acclaimed series gathered to attend its show premiere in Brooklyn recently. It was definitely a big and important event with all the cast members reuniting for their special night. However, the star attraction of the event was definitely Millie Bobby Brown who arrived with her hot date and boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. Yo or Hell No? Dakota Johnson in an Emerald Green Satin Jacket by Gucci.

Millie looked pristine in her custom white Louis Vuitton gown. The one-off shoulder gown had a black mesh detailing and also featured a thigh-high slit. Millie further paired her outfit with black heels and delicate earrings. With curled eyelashes, nude lips, blushed cheeks and her blonde hairdo with fringes, she completed her look further. Millie's white look for the big night definitely scores high on our fashion meter and it was a smart choice to go with her blonde locks. Yo or Hell No? Chrissy Teigen in Her White Alexandre Vauthier Gown for a Dinner Date With John Legend.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

