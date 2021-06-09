Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her new release, Sherni, which is slated to release on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video. And while many A-listers are waiting for their next releases, Vidya has managed to have a couple of them in a short span of time. Vidya's styling team took to their Instagram account to share details from her new fashion outing and it instantly had our attention. Vidya Balan is actively promoting Sherni while also making some stunning appearances while at it. Her recent outfit was a fusion dress wherein she paired her midi dress with a skirt. Vidya Balan Continues her Support for #VocalforLocal, Flaunts a Colourful and Pretty Striped Dress by Label Anushree.

Vidya's blue and red tie-n-dye midi dress was paired with a leheriya skirt in the same colour combination. The outfit was designed by Nupur Kanoi and we could understand why Balan settled for this design. She's known for having a certain penchant for such funky attires and unusual silhouettes and this particular outfit certainly ticked mark all the right departments for her. She kept her styling simple by ditching all the heavy jewellery and picking a pair of statement earrings instead. Vidya also preferred a simple hairdo with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and nude lips completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no brainer that we are immensely fond of her new styling attempt and feel that she deserves to be cheered. But those who don't share our opinion can always share their views with us in the comment box below. You can also choose the desired option or simply tweet us your answers @latestly.

Vidya Balan in Nupur Kanoi - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is blah

