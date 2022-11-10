The Politician actress Zoey Deutch celebrates her birthday on November 10 and shares it with another fellow colleague, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson, Zoey has been a part of the industry forever now, making her accustomed to red-carpet shenanigans. She has probably witnessed many trends come and go and has developed a chic sense of personal styling over the years. The 28-year-old beauty has often made us fall in love with her sartorial shenanigans and it's time we discuss a few. 7 Terrific Red Carpet Appearances By Millie Bobby Brown!

From a classic pink gown to something as safe as a little blue dress, Zoey Deutch's red carpet wardrobe has some of the best designer pieces available on the block. While one may argue that her personal styling is more British than American, we think it's the latter. Zoey's choices will instantly strike a chord with all the fashion admirers around the world and it's recommended that you bookmark her looks for your future references. A red carpet darling, Zoey has never disappointed us with her fashion picks and we think it's time we share some of our personal favourites. Clemence Poesy Birthday: 7 Best Outfits From Her Red Carpet Closet!

Below are some of Zoey Deutch's best red-carpet avatars so far. So go ahead and keep scrolling.

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoey Deutch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Zoey Deutch!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).