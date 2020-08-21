Can you tell us a bit about yourself? When did you become an entrepreneur?

I was raised in Richmond, Virginia and I am an author, entrepreneur, wife, and mother of 4 (Shonn, Damahje`, Mya, and TJ). I am a proud Virginia State University graduate with a background in radio production. I worked as a publicist for 7 years helping launch multiple brands in the arenas of beauty, technology, and empowerment.

My entrepreneurial journey began back in 2010 shortly after I moved to Hampton, Virginia. I couldn’t find a job but I did have savings so I decided to open a shoe store. I moved to Atlanta in 2013. Along with my husband, Tracey Fobbs, (Better known as Tracey The Director), and other partners, I am the co-owner of Kinship Studios; A full-service film and television production company based in Decatur, Georgia.

How did the idea for your hair care product come about?

I began making my products because I was suffering from postpartum hair loss after having my second child in 2014. I had not experienced this before so I didn’t know why my hair was falling out. My hair also got very thin from wearing protective styles for too long. I kept trying different hair oils but nothing was working. This is what motivated me to begin heavily researching different herbs and oils which led to my first product, now known as Day 7 Maximum Hair Regrowth Oil.

Please tell us in detail about your hair care products from pHyre Hair Co and your key ingredients.

The entire product line is produced from a plant-based formula. It’s a paraben and cruelty-free alternative to effectively cleanse, condition, moisturize and strengthen hair that is prone to breakage and dryness.

The Grow My Hair Healthy Kit (Which includes Lavender Mint Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner & Day 7 Maximum Hair ReGrowth Oil) contains the best natural ingredients including:

Neem (The best herb for healthy hair growth & helps treat scalp issues like traction alopecia) Coconut (Increases shine & best for retaining moisture) Lavender- (Speeds up hair growth) Peppermint- (increases circulation for hair growth)

All of these ingredients plus other herbs and oils that are known for their strengthening and hair growth stimulating properties have been merged into an exclusive combination to deliver the most reliable, safe, and healthy results for women. Other products such as the Moroccan Sunrise Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner with Argan Oil, Everyday Botanical Mousse and Biotin Rich Strengthening Serum can all be found on the website, pHyrehair.com.

Who is your target customer and where can our audience get the product for themselves?

My target customer is someone who wants to grow healthy, long hair, and pays attention to products used on their skin and hair. Women have so many issues with postpartum hair loss and alopecia. I want them to feel confident again. pHyre Hair Co. products are available online at pHyrehair.com as well as select beauty supply stores in the Atlanta, GA area.

What would you say are the key elements for starting and running a successful business?

The two most important things that have helped me grow are consistency and collaboration. Do everything necessary for your business every day; even when you don’t feel like it. Reach out to people in your industry for collaboration or even for help. They shouldn’t just be seen as your competition. You are a part of a community together.

What advice would you like to give to all female entrepreneurs who are starting now?

The first advice I would give is to make sure your product is ready for the spotlight. Don't let anyone pressure you to launch. So many people encourage entrepreneurs to launch and not to worry about what things look like. That's not appropriate advice. Invest in packaging and branding. It gives your new company credibility and makes customers & large media outlets take you seriously.

Secondly, any entrepreneur needs to understand that everyone’s journey is unique. Many people get discouraged after they start their business because they let comparison get in the way. Don’t compare your success to others. If it's your passion, stick with it. Continue to chase your vision. Success will come.

The last thing I would say is to get comfortable talking about one product or one kit. If you can’t talk about or promote one thing for 30 days straight then you’re not giving your audience the chance to fall in love with it. Get creative and continue to promote that one key product.

How can supporters connect with you and follow your journey?

My personal Instagram is @Tinasaidso and my business Instagram is @pHyrehair. My email is Tina@Tinafobbs.com.