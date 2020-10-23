India is celebrating one of the country's biggest festival, Navratri with utmost devotion and happiness from October 17 to October 25. The nine-day festival is celebrated as per customs and rituals as per the region but they are all dedicated to Goddess Durga, the Hindu Goddess of War. Durga Puja 2020 is celebrated from October 22 to October 26. Durga is a major avatar of Maa Parvati. In her warrior form, Maa Parvati killed buffalo demon named Mahishasura and restored Dharma in the universe. By now, you must have realised Maa Durga is known by various names. She has hundreds of manifestations and all are venerated by devotees wholeheartedly. Like in Navratri, people worship nine forms of Maa Durga, known as Navadurga. One of the significant rituals that devotees follow is chanting 108 names of Durga seeking her divine blessings. We bring you 108 names of Goddess Durga, which you can also download in PDF format.
According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva addressed Goddess Durga in 108 names to please her. Hence, devotees chant the 108 names of Durga during Navratri seeking blessings from her. The 108 names appear in the Purana named Devi Mahatmyam or Devi Mahatmya that narrates Durga's battle with demon king Mahishasura and eventually her win. It is believed that the scriptures were composed around 400-500 CE in Sanskrit by ancient sage Markandeya. The Hindu scripture is also known as the Durga Saptashati.
Here are 108 names of Durga:
1. Aadya
2. Aarya
3. Abhavya
4. Aeindri
5. Agnijwala
6. Ahankara
7. Ameyaa
8. Anantaa
9. Aja
10. Anekashastrahasta
11. AnekastraDhaarini
12. Anekavarna
13. Aparna
14. Apraudha
15. Bahula
16. Bahulaprema
17. Balaprada
18. Bhavini
19. Bhavya
20. Bhadrakaali
21. Bhavani
22. Bhavamochani
23. Bhavaprita
24. Bhavya
25. Brahmi
26. Brahmavadini
27. Buddhi
28. Buddhida
29. Chamunda
30. Chandi
31. Chandraghanta
32. Chinta
33. Chita
34. Chiti
35. Chitra
36. Chittarupa
37. Dakshakanya
38. Dakshayajñavinaashini
39. Devamata
40. Durga
41. Ekakanya
42. Ghorarupa
43. Gyaana
44. Jalodari
45. Jaya
46. Kaalaratri
47. Kaishori
48. Kalamanjiiraranjini
49. Karaali
50. Katyayani
51. Kaumaari
52. Komaari
53. Kriya
54. Krooraa
55. Lakshmi
56. Maheshwari
57. Maatangi
58. MadhuKaitabhaHantri
59. Mahaabala
60. Mahatapa
61. MahishasuraMardini
62. Mahodari
63. Manah
64. Matangamunipujita
65. Muktakesha
66. Narayani
67. NishumbhaShumbhaHanani
68. Nitya
69. Paatala
70. Paatalavati
71. Parameshvari
72. Pattaambaraparidhaana
73. Pinaakadharini
74. Pratyaksha
75. Praudha
76. Purushaakriti
77. Ratnapriya
78. Raudramukhi
79. Saadhvi
80. Sadagati
81. Sarvaastradhaarini
82. Sarvadaanavaghaatini
83. Sarvamantramayi
84. Sarvashaastramayi
85. Sarvasuravinasha
86. Sarvavahanavahana
87. Sarvavidya
88. Sat
89. Satta
90. Satya
91. Satyanandasvarupini
92. Savitri
93. Shaambhavi
94. Shivadooti
95. Shooldharini
96. Sundari
97. Sursundari
98. Tapasvini
99. Trinetra
100. Vaarahi
101. Vaishnavi
102. Vandurga
103. Vikrama
104. Vimalauttkarshini
105. Vishnumaya
106. Vriddhamaata
107. Yati
108. Yuvati
People in different states celebrate the festival in various ways on the nine days. Beautifully decorated pandals adorn the streets of West Bengal. Nine days showcases nine forms of Durga and has a colour attached to it. The various incarnations of Durga include Kali, Bhagvati, Bhavani, Ambika, Lalita, Gauri, Kandalini, Java, Rajeswari, et al. Her nine appellations include Skondamata, Kusumanda, Shailaputri, Kaalratri, Brahmacharini, Maha Gauri, Katyayani, Chandraghanta, and Siddhidatri.
