India is celebrating one of the country's biggest festival, Navratri with utmost devotion and happiness from October 17 to October 25. The nine-day festival is celebrated as per customs and rituals as per the region but they are all dedicated to Goddess Durga, the Hindu Goddess of War. Durga Puja 2020 is celebrated from October 22 to October 26. Durga is a major avatar of Maa Parvati. In her warrior form, Maa Parvati killed buffalo demon named Mahishasura and restored Dharma in the universe. By now, you must have realised Maa Durga is known by various names. She has hundreds of manifestations and all are venerated by devotees wholeheartedly. Like in Navratri, people worship nine forms of Maa Durga, known as Navadurga. One of the significant rituals that devotees follow is chanting 108 names of Durga seeking her divine blessings. We bring you 108 names of Goddess Durga, which you can also download in PDF format.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva addressed Goddess Durga in 108 names to please her. Hence, devotees chant the 108 names of Durga during Navratri seeking blessings from her. The 108 names appear in the Purana named Devi Mahatmyam or Devi Mahatmya that narrates Durga's battle with demon king Mahishasura and eventually her win. It is believed that the scriptures were composed around 400-500 CE in Sanskrit by ancient sage Markandeya. The Hindu scripture is also known as the Durga Saptashati.

Here are 108 names of Durga:

1. Aadya

2. Aarya

3. Abhavya

4. Aeindri

5. Agnijwala

6. Ahankara

7. Ameyaa

8. Anantaa

9. Aja

10. Anekashastrahasta

11. AnekastraDhaarini

12. Anekavarna

13. Aparna

14. Apraudha

15. Bahula

16. Bahulaprema

17. Balaprada

18. Bhavini

19. Bhavya

20. Bhadrakaali

21. Bhavani

22. Bhavamochani

23. Bhavaprita

24. Bhavya

25. Brahmi

26. Brahmavadini

27. Buddhi

28. Buddhida

29. Chamunda

30. Chandi

31. Chandraghanta

32. Chinta

33. Chita

34. Chiti

35. Chitra

36. Chittarupa

37. Dakshakanya

38. Dakshayajñavinaashini

39. Devamata

40. Durga

41. Ekakanya

42. Ghorarupa

43. Gyaana

44. Jalodari

45. Jaya

46. Kaalaratri

47. Kaishori

48. Kalamanjiiraranjini

49. Karaali

50. Katyayani

51. Kaumaari

52. Komaari

53. Kriya

54. Krooraa

55. Lakshmi

56. Maheshwari

57. Maatangi

58. MadhuKaitabhaHantri

59. Mahaabala

60. Mahatapa

61. MahishasuraMardini

62. Mahodari

63. Manah

64. Matangamunipujita

65. Muktakesha

66. Narayani

67. NishumbhaShumbhaHanani

68. Nitya

69. Paatala

70. Paatalavati

71. Parameshvari

72. Pattaambaraparidhaana

73. Pinaakadharini

74. Pratyaksha

75. Praudha

76. Purushaakriti

77. Ratnapriya

78. Raudramukhi

79. Saadhvi

80. Sadagati

81. Sarvaastradhaarini

82. Sarvadaanavaghaatini

83. Sarvamantramayi

84. Sarvashaastramayi

85. Sarvasuravinasha

86. Sarvavahanavahana

87. Sarvavidya

88. Sat

89. Satta

90. Satya

91. Satyanandasvarupini

92. Savitri

93. Shaambhavi

94. Shivadooti

95. Shooldharini

96. Sundari

97. Sursundari

98. Tapasvini

99. Trinetra

100. Vaarahi

101. Vaishnavi

102. Vandurga

103. Vikrama

104. Vimalauttkarshini

105. Vishnumaya

106. Vriddhamaata

107. Yati

108. Yuvati

People in different states celebrate the festival in various ways on the nine days. Beautifully decorated pandals adorn the streets of West Bengal. Nine days showcases nine forms of Durga and has a colour attached to it. The various incarnations of Durga include Kali, Bhagvati, Bhavani, Ambika, Lalita, Gauri, Kandalini, Java, Rajeswari, et al. Her nine appellations include Skondamata, Kusumanda, Shailaputri, Kaalratri, Brahmacharini, Maha Gauri, Katyayani, Chandraghanta, and Siddhidatri.

