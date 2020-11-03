Are you readying yourself for the day-long fast of Karwa Chauth? This year, the significant festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 will be marked on November 4. Especially marked in North Indian states, Karwa Chauth is a day-long strict fast kept by married women praying for the long life of their husbands. This festival is marked with great enthusiasm, where women deck up like brides, apply mehndi, do the solah shringar beauty routine for the Karva Chauth Vrat. If you have been busy throughout the day and want some quick mehndi patterns to easily apply henna on your hands ahead of the big day, you have come at the right place. Women search online for latest Mehendi designs, easy Arabic Mehendi design images, simple Indian traditional henna patterns for Karwa Chauth. If you are looking for Karwa Chauth mehndi patterns, quick 5-minute mehendi designs, simple Karva Chauth mehendi, beautiful Karva Chauth henna patterns and mehandi designs we bring it all here for you.

This year most festival celebrations have been quiet low-key due to the pandemic. But Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated within homes and women go to the terrace to perform the Karva Chauth Puja and break the fast. So the excitement for this festive day is seen as some women flaunt their beautiful mehndi designs on social media. But don't you worry if you haven't got the time to apply some henna. In this article, we bring you some easiest and quick mehndi designs especially for Karwa Chauth. Given below are some videos and photos of simple Arabic style mehndi, easy traditional henna design, finger style and bracelet henna tattoo, and easy mehendi application video tutorials. Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

Watch Video of Latest Karwa Chauth 2020 Mehndi Design:

Simple Full Hand Mehndi Design Video For Karwa Chauth:

Easy Fingerstyle Henna Patterns Video:

Here's a Simple Trick Video to Easily Apply Mehndi:

Here Are Some Pics of Latest Karwa Chauth Henna Designs:

Mandala Pattern Henna Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sisca Syahenna (@siscasyahenna) on Nov 2, 2020 at 8:19am PST

Elegant Yet Simple Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaik shahida (@mehandi_queen786) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:26am PST

So Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Tales | Indian bride (@weddingtalezofficial) on Nov 3, 2020 at 2:40am PST

Intricate Henna Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Mehndi & Bridal Mehndi (@mehndi_design001) on Nov 2, 2020 at 9:03pm PST

Easy Henna Pattern Tutorial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕄𝕖𝕙𝕟𝕕𝕚 𝔻𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕤 💙 (@simplemehndidesign) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:13am PDT

We hope the above videos and pictures help you to pick a simple Mehndi pattern and make it on your palms. You can have your dinner early and sit to make these henna patterns and let them stay for the night. Wishing all women Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! Do flaunt your mehndi designs on social media with everyone.

