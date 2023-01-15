Every year on January 15, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa is honoured as the first Indian army commander-in-chief by observing Indian Army Day. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Army Day, a day set aside to honour those who gave their lives in defence of the nation and paved the way for others to do the same. After India obtained independence from the British, the Indian Army, which had previously been known as the British Indian Army, changed its name to the National Army. Indian Army Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Day and How KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

The day honours the achievements of the troops who have served our country and set the best examples of selfless dedication, comradery, and, most importantly, love for their country. With nations like the United States, Russia, and China as competitors, the Indian Army is among the best militaries in the world. Indian Army Day can be celebrated through these inspirational wishes, quotes, messages, and and greetings for the country's brave soldiers.

This is special day heightens the pride of India and honours the soldiers deployed in the security of the border. On Indian Army Day, military parades, military exhibitions and other programs are organized at New Delhi and all army headquarters, in which the army's bravery, valour and sacrifices are remembered.

The historical celebration of Indian Army Day honours Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa, who succeeded British Army General Roy Butcher in 1949 and accepted the position of the country's first Commander-in-Chief. India attained independence from British dominion in 1945, nearly 200 years after it had been under their control. Celebrate the day with your loved ones, and for that, we have a list of greetings, sayings, and messages for Indian Army Day in 2023:

Army Day 2023 Quotes

Indian Army Day 2023 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Some Goals Are So Worthy, It’s Glorious Even To Fail. – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Indian Army Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: There Will Be No Withdrawal Without Written Orders, and These Orders Shall Never Be Issued. – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Indian Army Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication and Patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour Our Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride and Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2023 Quotes and Sayings: Share Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers on This Day

To honour the Indian army personnel who lived, survived, and died defending the nation's freedom and honour, the day is observed by all army command headquarters in New Delhi. Grand festivities are held all around the nation after the honour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).