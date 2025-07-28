Aadi Pooram, also known as Andal Jayanti, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu and by Tamil communities worldwide. The day of Aadi Pooram falls in the Tamil month of Aadi, which falls in mid-July to mid-August, typically on the day of the Pooram star. This day is also marks Bhudevi’s birthday and is dedicated to Andal or Bhudevi, hence it is also called as Bhudevi Jayanthi. Aadi Pooram 2025 falls on Monday, July 28. The festival honours Goddess Andal, one of the twelve Alvars and the only female among them, who is revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and a devoted consort of Lord Vishnu. In this article, let’s know more about Aadi Pooram 2025 date and the significance of the annual Tamil Hindu festival. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Aadi Pooram 2025 Date

Aadi Pooram 2025 falls on Monday, July 28.

Aadi Pooram Significance

Aadi Pooram holds great significance in Tamil Nadu as Aadi, the fourth month of the Tamil calendar, is coupled with 'Pooram,' one of the 27 Nakshatras in Vedic astrology, to form this auspicious day. This annual occasion is celebrated with devotion, a celebration dedicated to Goddess Aandal.

On this day, special poojas and events are held for Goddess Andal across Tamil Nau and in all temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The festival of Aadi Pooram is grandly celebrated in temples such as Srirangam and Srivilliputhur, especially grand at the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, believed to be the birthplace of Andal.

