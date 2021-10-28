Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated eight days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. This year, Ahoi Ashtami 2021 will be observed on October 28, Thursday. Here's a collection of Happy Ahoi Ashtami wishes, Ahoi Ashtami 2021 greetings, Ahoi Ashtami images, Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021 HD wallpapers, Ahoi Ashtami messages, WhatsApp status, quotes, SMS and a lot more to share with everyone especially mothers. Ahoi Ashtami 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: From Vrat Katha to the Importance of Milk-Rice Bhog, Everything You Need To Know About the Festival.

According to the Purnimant calendar followed in North India, Ahoi Ashtami falls in the Kartik month and according to the Amant calendar followed in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other southern states, it falls in the Ashwin month. People in North and South India send wishes to their loved ones on this day through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. We at LatestLY, have curated wishes and greetings that you can send through WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to your friends and family.

On this day, people worship Goddess Ahoi. Goddess Ahoi is the other name for Goddess Parvati. Ladies observe fast for the well-being and long life of their children. They observe a strict fast without food and water and pray for the healthy well-being of their children. The fast ends with the sighting of stars or moon as per the traditions of the family. Women send wishes to each other for a happy fasting. Here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all the mother’s and ladies around you wishing them happy fasting on Ahoi Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Mata Appke Aur Aapke Bachchon Ke Jeewan Mein Sukh, Samridhi Aur Safalta Dein. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Ka Ye Pyara Tyohar, Jeevan Mein Laaye Khusiyan Apaar. Maa Ahoi Ji Kare Aapke Ghar Sukh Ki Barsaat, Subhkaamana Hamari Karein Swikaar! Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gulaab Ki Khushbu Resham Ka Haar, Saawan Ki Sugandh Baarish Ki Fuhar. Radha Ko Hai Kanhaiya Se Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Ahoi Ashtami Ka Tyohar. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sabse Pehle Mata Ki Puja, Sab Kuch Uske Baad, Yahi Dua Hai Hum Sabki, Bhagwan Ka Sada Rahe Aashirwaad. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Ashtami Aap Sab Ke Jeewan Mein Khushi, Sukh, Samridhi, Pragati Ke Dwar Khole. Ahoi Mata Ki Mamta Aur Ashirwaad Se, Aap Hamesa Aanand Se Rahein. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Mata Ka Vrat Ata Hai Har Baar, Mata Rakhe Khula Hamesha Apna Darbaar, Aur Bharde Khusiye Se Hamara Sansaar, Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Ahoi Ashtami is also known as Ahoi Aathe because Ahoi Ashtami fast is done during the Ashtami tithi which is the eighth day of the lunar month. The food items used in the Ahoi Ashtami puja include 8 puri, 8 pua and halwa. These food items are given to a Brahmin along with some money. Also, any image of Goddess Ahoi used for the puja must have eight corners due to the festival being associated with Ashtami tithi. Here are some messages depicting the significance of number eight during Ahoi Ashtami that you can send to the mother’s fasting on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021!

