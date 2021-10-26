Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021! As we just celebrated Durga Puja and Karwa Chauth, we are here with this fasting celebration called Ahoi Ashtami. The day is celebrated every year on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on October 28. Along with Ahoi Mata, Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshiped on this fasting celebration. On this day, mothers keep fast throughout the day and break the fast by looking at the stars at night. On this day mothers worship the Ahoi form of Mother Parvati and observe a waterless fast throughout the day for the long life of their children. In the evening, after seeing the stars in the sky and offering Arghya, women break the fast. Know more about the auspicious time of this fast, puja vidhi, vrat katha and bhog.

Ahoi Ashtami 2021 Date Puja Shubh Muhurta

Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurta – 05:39 PM to 06:56 PM. Duration – 01 Hour 17 Minutes.

Govardhan Radha Kund Snan on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Evening time to see the stars – 06:03 PM

Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami – 11:29 PM

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Vidhi

Wear clean clothes after taking bath in the morning.

Clean the pooja house thoroughly before worshiping.

Now draw or put the picture of Ahoi Mata on the wall.

Worship Mata Ahoi with Roli, rice and milk.

After this, by filling water in the urn, the mothers listen to the Ahoi Ashtami vrat katha.

Offer puri and any sweet to Mata Ahoi.

Do not bring any kind of wrong feeling in your mind at the time of worship.

After worship, chant the mantras after the aarti.

At night, take food by offering arghya to the stars.

Pray for the long life and happiness of the children.

Importance of Milk and Rice Bhog

Ahoi Vrat is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi, four days after Karva Chauth. Maa Ahoi is worshiped in the evening by filling water in the Karva used in Karva Chauth. After the vrat katha, fruits, flowers and sweets are offered to Maa Ahoi. Offering milk and rice to Ahoi Mata is considered auspicious after worshiping her.

This fast is kept on Ashtami, three days after Ahoi Ashtami Karwa Chauth. It is believed that this fast is extremely auspicious and fruitful. On this day, the fast is kept with a full worshipping ritual.

