Ahoi Ashtami, also known as Ahoi Ashtami Vrat, is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily by mothers for the well-being and longevity of their children, especially sons. It falls on the eighth day of the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically occurs in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With All the Mothers Fasting for Their Children on This Auspicious Occasion.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 5. The word "Ahoi" is derived from "Ahoi Mata," which means "mother Ahoi" or "goddess Ahoi." Ahoi Ashtami is dedicated to worshipping and seeking the blessings of Goddess Ahoi or Mata Ahoi, who is believed to be a protector of children and a granter of their well-being. The festival is especially popular in North India, particularly among the Punjabi and Rajasthani communities. Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: When Is Ahoi Aathe Vrat? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Ahoi Mata.

Mothers fast from dawn to dusk on Ahoi Ashtami. The fast is broken in the evening after sighting the stars, which symbolises the end of the fast. A special puja (ritual worship) is performed to honour Goddess Ahoi. Mothers draw an image of the goddess on a wall, usually using red or yellow ocher. The image typically depicts seven sons and a mother with a pitcher. The Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha, a traditional story or narrative, is recited during the puja. It tells the story of a mother who unknowingly kills a baby owl, which brings misfortune to her children. Through penance and prayers, she seeks forgiveness and the well-being of her children. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Ahoi Ashtami (Photo Credits File Image)

Ahoi Ashtami is a day of devotion and maternal love. It emphasises the strong bond between mothers and their children and is a time for seeking the well-being and prosperity of the family. It is a culturally significant festival observed with great reverence and devotion in many North Indian households.

Wishing everyone a Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2023!

