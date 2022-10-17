Ahoi Ashtami falls approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, the fasting day is being observed on October 17. According to Hindu tradition, on Ahoi Ashtami, mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk just like Karwa Chauth. The Ahoi Ashtami fast is observed by women in North India for the well-being of their sons. However, in modern India, the fast is observed for the well-being of all children, i.e., for sons and daughters. As you celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to everyone who is fasting on this day as greetings, images and HD wallpapers.

The Ahoi Ashtami fast is very similar to the Karwa Chauth fast. Women don't eat or drink anything the whole day and observe a Nirjala fast. It is popularly celebrated in the northern states of India. The only difference between the Karwa Chauth and Ahoi Ashtami fast is that the Ahoi Ashtami fast ends after sighting the stars. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to everyone who is fasting on this day as greetings, images and HD wallpapers. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Beautiful Rangoli Designs: Get Tutorials for Patterns To Draw on the Wall or Embroider on a Piece of Cloth for This North Indian Fasting Festival (Watch Videos).

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Messages and Wishes

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: This Ahoi Ashtami, May All the Dreams of Your Children Come True, and May They Succeed in All Their Endeavours. Jai Ahoi Mata.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Ahoi Ashtami, Let Us All Pray to Ahoi Mata To Shower Her Choicest Blessings on Our Children. Jai Maa Ahoi.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Images (File Image)

Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Best Wishes on the Joyous Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: May Ahoi Mata Shower Her Choicest Blessings on Your Children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing a Cheerful and Happy Ahoi Ashtami to You. May You Observe the Fast for Your Children and Win the Best of the Blessings From Ahoi Mata for Them.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes To Send to All the Mothers Fasting for Their Children on This Day

Ahoi Ashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October. Many women end their fast after sighting the moon but it becomes really difficult as the moon rises late on Ahoi Ashtami. Wishing everyone a Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).