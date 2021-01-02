The start of the year brings joy to the Lord Ganesha devotees. Not only did we enter a new year, but a decade, plus the year is full of festivals with the first one being Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021, which is on January 2. Hindus observe day-long fast and break it after the moon sighting. Creating beautiful rangolis, visiting Lord Ganesha temples, chanting devotional mantras are all part of the celebration. But because of the ongoing global health crisis, huge gatherings are a no-no. Hence, people would be observing the auspicious occasion from home. During this time, sharing Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 wishes and devotional messages are more significant. This is why, in this article, we bring you Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi greetings, Lord Ganesha HD images and wishes that can be sent through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other online messengers. In addition, WhatsApp stickers of Lord Ganesha is another great way to honour the occasion.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Devotees believe their wishes would be fulfilled if they pray to Lord Ganesha on this day, as the god symbolises the removal of all obstacles and the supreme lord of intelligence. Ganpati Atharvasheersha is recited as well to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha. During each month, he is worshipped, with Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi being the first observation, after New Year celebration. Make the day memorable by sharing Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook messages with your family and friends. So, check out the latest collection of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi greetings and Lord Ganesha HD images and download the same to share it among your closed ones.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers make festivals and events special. Available for both iOS and Android phones, these sticker images honour the important days and celebrations. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can click HERE. We hope the above Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 wishes and messages will be useful to you while celebrating the occasion safely.

