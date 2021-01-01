The start of the year is an auspicious time for the people belonging to the Hindu community. Lord Ganesha devotees are excited for the auspicious day of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 which is on January 2. Also known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi, the day is observed in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is considered highly important among all Sankashti Chaturthi days. People observe fast, decorate their home temples and worship Lord Ganesha. One of the significant rituals of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is creating beautiful rangolis. Devotees take out their time to adore their house with the traditional patterns on the floor. This is why, in this article, we bring you Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 rangoli ideas along with DIY videos to help you make stunning Muggulu patterns. These rangolis are easy to create! So, without any further delay, check out Lord Ganesha pookalam designs and simple flower rangoli to celebrate the occasion.

Rangolis are one of the significant parts of every Indian festivities and celebration. Be it any important occasion, people channelise their creativity and keep up with the tradition. Different patterns and different names, rangoli, alpona, pookalam, muggulu and more, these traditional designs add more joy to the festival. On Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees decorate their house with flowers, lights, observe fast, and worship Lord Ganesha. Women also apply beautiful henna patterns on their hands to mark the occasion. They break the day-long fast at night after the moon sighting. Make Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 memorable by creating these beautiful and stunning Lord Ganesha rangolis, pookalam designs and muggulu patterns.

Watch Video: Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Rangoli Ideas

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli and Muggulu Patterns

Watch Video: Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Pookalam Designs

Watch Video: Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Rangoli

Watch Video: Lord Ganesha Rangoli

The videos above will guide you as you create the traditional patterns for the occasion. To create a rangoli, one does not require any extra skill. Just by following tutorial videos, and being a little patient and attentive, can make an attractive muggulu design for the celebration. Seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings and make Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 memorable.

