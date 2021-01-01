Akhuratha Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast is considered to be extremely auspicious for the Hindu community and it is considered fruitful to fast on this day. Ganesh Chaturthi fasting is dedicated to Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi of every month. According to the Hindu calendar, Akhurth Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Pausha month. Akhurth Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on 2 January 2021, Saturday. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day, according to all rituals helps fulfil wishes. On this day, women apply Mehendi on their hands and get ready in their traditional best. People often look for quick 5-minute mehndi designs and simple henna patterns if the celebration isn't a biggie and some even look for bridal mehndi designs and Indian traditional henna photos.

It is said that all the problems of those who fast Akhurth Sankashti Chaturthi go away. The blessings of Lord Ganesha bring happiness and prosperity and that the grace of Lord Ganesha remains on those who observe Sankashti Chaturthi. According to astrologers, observing fast on Sankashti Chaturthi removes the problems related to horoscope and marriage. So on this day, if you are looking up for some amazing mehndi designs, from Arabic to Rajasthani, here are a few:

Ganesh Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti🖌️Mehandi Artist (@jyotimehandiart) on Feb 12, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

Ganpati Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Risha Khatri (@thepursuitsofadesigirl) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

Draw Ganpati From Om:

Easy and Simple Ganpati Mehndi Design

With a variety of mehndi designs available such as Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi art, Rajasthani mehndi pattern, Kolkata mehndi design, and more, you can get as creative as you want. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, people often get portrait Mehendi made that includes Ganpati designs. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is kept to achieve happiness, gaining learning, wealth, family happiness and getting rid of all the troubles of life.

