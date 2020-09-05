Amazon Forest Facts 2020: Amazon Rainforest Day, also popularly known as Amazon Day, is observed annually on September 5. The day is marked with celebrations in Brazil to commemorate the vast biodiversity that exists in the region. The observance of Amazon Day dates back to 1850, which marks the creation of the Province of Amazonas. There are several facts (mostly rumours) that circulate on social media about the grand Amazon rainforest. However, there are several interesting things you would love to know about the vastly-spread Amazon forest. As people observe the Amazon Rainforest Day 2020 on Saturday this week, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most fascinating facts about the Amazon rain forest. World Rainforest Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know History of the Day That Celebrates Amazon Rainforests and Raises Awareness About The Valuable Natural Resource.

1. The Amazon Rainforest exists for more than 55 million years.

2. Based on archaeological studies, the human inhabitants first started living in the Amazon rainforest region at least 11,200 years ago.

3. It is said that 1 out of 10 known species is found in the Amazon Rainforest. Also, 1 in 5 bird species and 1 in 5 of the fish species can be found in the Amazon region and river.

4. The Amazon Rainforest has a rich ecosystem which houses more than 2.5 million insect species, thousands of plants, and over 2,000 birds and mammals.

5. To further elaborate on statistics, over 40,000 plants species, 2,000+ fishes, 1,200+ birds, 400+ mammals, 400+ amphibians, and 350+ reptiles are inhabitants of the Amazon rainforests.

6. In 2018, nearly 17% of the Amazon rainforest has been already destroyed. The wildfires in 2019 only worsened the situation.

7. One of the deadliest fish species that live in Amazon rainforest is Pirarucu, also known as arapaima or paiche. It is a carnivore species, that can east fishes that are 3m long. Another deadly feature is that it has teeth on the roof of its mouth and on its tongue too.

8. The world’s biggest forest, Amazon rainforest is so big that it is the larger than the next two largest rainforests, i.e. in Congo Basin and Indonesia, combined.

9. As per statistics, the Amazon rainforest is spread across 6.9 million square km (2.72 million square miles). It is so vast that it can fit 48 contiguous United States in it.

10. Over 100 species of plants, animals or insects get extinct in the Amazon rainforest every day.

11. It is said that when it rains in the Amazon rainforest, it takes nearly 10 minutes for the water to reach the core of the forest floor, as the floor is too thick.

12. The Amazon rainforest is so dense that only 1-2% of the sunlight reaches to the ground.

13. Considered to be the ‘lungs of the planet’, the Amazon rainforest provide 6-9% of the world’s oxygen, and yes, not 20% as it is widely circulated on social media.

With climate change taking place rapidly, the need to conserve biodiversity is the need of the hour. With September 5, i.e. Amazon Rainforest Day nears, we hope you would do your bit for Amazon Day, and help in saving the depleting environment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).