Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 HD Images With Marathi Text Messages: 129th Bhim Jayanti HD Banner, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers and Quotes to Wish Ambedkar Jayanti Shubhechha

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Hardik Shubhechha! India is celebrating 129th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, and the annual festival is popularly known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti. While the country is supremely excited about remembering the Father of Indian Constitution, the state of Maharashtra, in particular, is a tad bit more enthusiastic about Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 or Bhim Jayanti 129. After all, he was born and raised in a Marathi family. There is more Marathi connection, and it is totally understandable when people look forward to wishing each other in the Marathi language. So, if you are searching for the latest Ambedkar Jayanti HD images with text messages in Marathi, Bhim Jayanti 129 HD banner, Ambedkar Jayanti HD wallpapers, then your search should end here. We bring you the newest collection of Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 HD images, Bhim Jayanti 129 status in Marathi and WhatsApp Stickers, which you will love sharing with your friends, family, and relatives on this auspicious day. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhim Jayanti HD Images, SMS, Messages and Wishes to Celebrate His Birth Anniversary.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday every year since 2015. There are grand processions carried out in different parts of the country. The celebrations are not limited to India only but around the world. However, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak and social distancing the new norm, the celebrations won’t be as grandeur as they have always been. Hence, these latest Ambedkar Jayanti images and wallpapers would help great lengths in celebrating the festive day. Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Wishes & Bhim Jayanti 129 Banner: WhatsApp Stickers, Status, SMS, Quotes, Slogans, GIFs and Messages to Mark His 129th Birth Anniversary.

It is a custom for the Prime Minister, President and senior politicians to pay rich tributes at Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at the Parliament House. Dr BR Ambedkar is credited to be the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. His contributions to India’s pre-independence and post-independence era were immense.

WhatsApp Message Reads: For a Special Person Who Fought for Aam Aadmi Dalits, Untouchables and Indians. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Law and Order Are the Medicine of the Body Politic and When the Body Politic Gets Sick, Medicine Must Be Administered.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Hard Work and Sacrifices of the Man Who Gave India Its Constitution. Let Us Honour Babasaheb and Wish Them on Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phoolon Ki Kahani Likhi Hai Baharon Ne, Raaton Ki Kahani Likhi Hai Sitaron Ne. Hum Nahin Hain Kisi Se Bhi Kam Kyunki Humari Kahani Ambedkar Sahib Ne Likhi Hai. Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Day of Celebrations. It’s a Day to Value a Special Person, Who Taught the World the Lesson of Self Confidence. Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2020.

Dr BR Ambedkar left behind an unmatched legacy. There have been very few political figures in Indian history who has had the stature of BR Ambedkar. If you want to know more about Dr BR Ambedkar, then you can click here. We wish you all a very ‘Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020’, and love sharing the above-mentioned Ambedkar Jayanti images with your loved ones on this special day.