The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 1, declared a holiday on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti. In an official notice, the apex court said that the Chief Justice of India has directed that the Supreme Court and its Registry will remain closed on Monday, April 14, on account of the birthday of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. It must be noted that every year, on April 14, the country celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti, which is also observed as Bhim Jayanti. The day honours his birthday, as Dr BR Ambedkar was born on April 14 in Mhow, a town in Madhya Pradesh. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

