Anant Chaturdashi falls on the tenth day of Ganesh Chaturthi and coincides with Ganpati visarjan. This year, it will begin at 5:59 am on September 19 and end at 5:28 am on September 20. Devotees observe a fast on this day and tie a sacred thread during Puja to worship the Anant form of Lord Vishnu. People who observe Anant Chaturdashi send wishes and greetings to their family and friends on this day. You can send wishes from our wide collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and SMS.

This is an important day in the Jain calendar of festivities. In the last 10 days of the Bhado month, Digambara Jains observe Paryushana. Anant Chaudas is the last day of Paryushana. The next day, the Jains seek forgiveness for all their sins and this is known as Kshamavani. Why Is Lord Vishnu Worshipped on the Day of Ganesh Visarjan? Auspicious Legends and Stories About The Last Day of Ganeshotsav.

Fasting on Anant Chaturdashi holds major significance. It is believed that along with fasting, if Vishnu Sahasranama stotra is recited, then the devotee is blessed with whatever they desire from Lord Vishnu. This fast brings wealth, abundance and prosperity to one’s life. On this auspicious day, you can wish your family and friends by sending them Happy Anant Chaturdashi wishes and messages. It can also be Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings, Instagram stories, messages and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Ganesha Photos, Messages And SMS to Send on the Auspicious Occasion.

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapka Aur Khushiyo Ka Janm-Janm Ka Sath Ho, Aap Ki Tarakki Ki Har Kisi Ki Juban Par Baat Ho, Jab Bhi Koi Mushkil Aar, Ganesh Ji Humesha Aap Okay Sath Ho. Anant Chaturdashi Shubhkamnaye!

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, May You Get Rid of All the Troubles and Sorrow. May Your Life Be Filled With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Best Wishes to You and Your Dear Ones.

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, Pray to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace and Happiness in the World. May There Be No Sorrow or Agony—A Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Blissful Day of Anant Chaturdashi, Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to You and Everyone at Home.

Anant Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anant Chaturdashi Is Dedicated to the Ananta or Eternal Form of Lord Vishnu. May Lord Ananta Bless You With Lasting Peace and Happiness.

On the same day, people also celebrate Ganpati Visarjan. As the ten-day-long Ganpati Utsav comes to an end, the idol of Ganesha is taken out on public procession. People sing praises, perform special prayers to Ganpati, offer him sweets and flowers and immerse the Ganesh idol in a water body. Here are messages and wishes you can send as you celebrate Anant Chaturdashi and Ganpati Visarjan with your family and friends. Wish you Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2021!

