Andhra Pradesh Day, also known as Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, is celebrated every year on November 1. On this day, the state was separated from the Madras state. Andhra Pradesh, also known as United Andhra Pradesh, undivided Andhra Pradesh or Ummadi Andhra Pradesh, was a state in India formed by the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 with Hyderabad as its capital and was reorganised by Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. As you observe this important day in the history of Andhra Pradesh as a state, we at LatestLY bring you Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to everyone you know on this day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam.

The state was made up of three distinct cultural regions of Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. Telangana as a part of Hyderabad state was formerly ruled by Nizam of Hyderabad, whereas Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra were a part of Andhra state, which was formerly a part of Madras presidency ruled by British India. Here are Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Andhra Pradesh is situated in the southeastern coastal region of India and is the seventh-largest state by area. It has the second largest coastline in India after Gujarat and was the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis in India on October 1, 1953. On November 1, 1956, it was merged with Telugu-speaking areas of Hyderabad state to form Andhra Pradesh. Wishing everyone a Happy Andhra Pradesh Day 2022!

