Anzac Day is a national day which was originally formed to honour members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the first world war. Anzac Day is observed every year on April 25. It is a day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand for all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and dies in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served. As you observe Anzac Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day. Anzac Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIFs And Quotes To Send on Day Remembering Soldiers of Australia and New Zealand Who Died in Wars.

The acronym ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, whose soldiers were known as Anzacs. In both Australia and New Zealand, Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions. The day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major causalities for Australian and New Zealand forces during the first world war. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to all your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Cheer for Our Fallen Heroes, Whose Souls Shall Be Proud to Know What We Are Today, and Observe Anzac Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day Is a Time to Reflect and Par Homage to All the Servicemen and Servicewomen, Who Have Displayed Courage and Self-sacrifice.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day 2022. Today, We Honor the Loss of Precious Lives and Ponder the Gift of Services.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day 2022. The True Soldier Fights Not Because He Hates What Is in Front of Him, but Because He Loves What Is Behind Him. – G.K.Chesterton

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Remember and Thank All Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for Our Freedom and Country on This Anzac Day 2022.

A typical Anzac ceremony includes an introduction, a hymn prayer, an address, a layer of wreaths, a recitation, the Last Post, a period of silence, either the Rouse or the Reveille, and the national anthem. It is a very important day for the servicemen of Australia and New Zealand. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for Anzac Day 2022.

