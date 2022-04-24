Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand commemorating soldiers "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served". It is observed annually on April 25, and this year Anzac Day 2022 falls on Monday. Here's a collection of Anzac Day messages, ‘Lest We Forget’ quotes, Anzac Day 2022 images, Anzac Day HD wallpapers, National Day of Rememberance messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook quotes, GIFs, and sayings to observe this all-important day. You can download stickers for Anzac Day from Play Store online, here is the download link.

Anzac Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Cheer for Our Fallen Heroes, Whose Souls Shall Be Proud to Know What We Are Today, and Observe Anzac Day 2022.

Anzac Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day Is a Time to Reflect and Par Homage to All the Servicemen and Servicewomen, Who Have Displayed Courage and Self-sacrifice.

Anzac Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day 2022. Today, We Honor the Loss of Precious Lives and Ponder the Gift of Services.

Anzac Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anzac Day 2022. The True Soldier Fights Not Because He Hates What Is in Front of Him, but Because He Loves What Is Behind Him. – G.K.Chesterton

Anzac Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Remember and Thank All Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for Our Freedom and Country on This Anzac Day 2022.

Anzac Day GIF Messages

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)