Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 15. It is celebrated on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha during the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. Apara Ekadashi is one of the auspicious fasting days for Hindus. It is believed that by observing a fast on this day, one will be free from all his sins. It is also known as Acha Ekadashi, and people worship Lord Vishnu in his Trivikrama form on this day. As you observe Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Apara Ekadashi 2023 messages, Happy Apara Ekadashi 2023 images, Apara Ekadashi 2023 greetings and HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the festival day. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

The word "Apara" means "limitless," and by observing the Apara Ekadashi Vrat, one is believed to be blessed with unlimited wealth. It is also said that it gives unlimited benefits to the observer. The Brahma Puran and the Padma Puran also state the significance of Apara Ekadashi Vrat. This day is observed with different names in different parts of the country. It is known as Bhadrakali Ekadashi in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and people worship goddess Bhadra Kali on this day, whereas in Orissa, it is observed as Jalakrida Ekadashi in honour of Lord Jagannath.

Apara Ekadashi puja must be performed before sunset. The observer must wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Tulsi leaves, dhoop, and flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu, and visit Vishnu temples on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2023!

