Apara Ekadashi 2025 will be marked on May 23. This annual observance is celebrated with great fervour and dedication by devotees of Lord Vishnu across the world. All Ekadashi celebrations are considered to be a time of penance and prayer, where people observe the stringent Apara Ekadashi Vrat and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu to repent for their sins and seek moksha. On the occasion of Apara Ekadashi 2025, people are sure to share Apara Ekadashi 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Apara Ekadashi 2025 greetings, Apara Ekadashi 2025 images and wallpapers, Happy Apara Ekadashi 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Apara Ekadashi Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

There are 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year. They are celebrated by visiting temples of Lord Vishnu, singing songs and aartis that appease the almighty, and seeking his blessings for the moksha of our ancestors and to atone for our own sins. The celebration of Apara Ekadashi is believed to revolve around the ability to cleanse sins and grant liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

The story of Apara Ekadashi is repeated by devotees who reminisce about Lord Vishnu and his might and power. As we prepare to celebrate Apara Ekadashi 2025, here are some Apara Ekadashi 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Apara Ekadashi 2025 greetings, Apara Ekadashi 2025 images and wallpapers, Happy Apara Ekadashi 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Apara Ekadashi Facebook status pictures that you can share online with family and friends. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The commemoration of Apara Ekadashi is believed to be an important and auspicious day. The Apara Ekadashi Vrat is considered to be a very stringent observance that often involves observing a day-long no-water, no-food fast that is broken on the following morning at Prana Time. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Apara Ekadashi 2025!

