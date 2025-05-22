May 23, 2025, Special Days: May 23, 2025, is marked by several special observances. It is Apara Ekadashi Vrat, a significant Hindu fasting day believed to absolve sins and bring spiritual merit. The day also celebrates World Turtle Day, raising awareness about turtle conservation. In the United States, it’s National Road Trip Day, encouraging people to embrace the adventure of travel. Globally, the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula highlights the need for improved maternal healthcare. Additionally, World Wrestling Day honours the sport and its athletes, promoting its global cultural and physical significance. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 23, 2025 (Friday)

Apara Ekadashi Vrat World Turtle Day National Road Trip Day International Day to End Obstetric Fistula World Wrestling Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 23, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Friday, 23 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Friday, 23 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:09 pm on Friday, 23 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

James Charles, American YouTuber and make-up artist Bray Wyatt, American professional wrestler Drew Carey, American comedian and actor Ryan Coogler, American film director Rahman, Indian actor Gayatri Devi, Former Member of the Lok Sabha (23 May 1919 − 29 July 2009) Sugandha Mishra, Indian actress and playback singer Chandra Mohan, Indian actor (23 May 1946– 11 November 2023) Tia Bajpai, Indian singer and television actress Samir Kochhar, Indian actor

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 23

John D. Rockefeller Death Anniversary: 23 May 1937 (age 97 years), The Casements, Ormond Beach, Florida, United States

May 22, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).